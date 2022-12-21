WhatsApp testing undo delete feature for messages with some beta testers

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature dubbed undo delete a message, according to WABetaInfo. According to the WhatsApp development tracker, the company has come out with a new beta update on Android smartphones which will come with a new feature, the undo-delete message feature on the messaging platform.

As the report suggests, the upcoming feature is only available to some beta testers on Android devices despite the fact that they have installed the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android with the 2.22.18.73 build.

Talking about this new feature, the undo delete message feature will allow users to undo all the accidentally deleted messages. This message is for all those who might have accidentally tapped on the delete message and want to recover that message.

WhatsApp new feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

As can be seen from the screenshots mentioned above, with the incorporation of this new feature users will soon be able to see a new popup bar at the bottom of the screen with a new button named ‘undo’ on the right side once the message is deleted in an individual chat or group chats.

As can be expected, the report further suggests that there will be a time frame for undoing a deleted message, although the time frame has not been confirmed yet. This feature will be similar to how Gmail works, where users get a certain amount of time frame to undo sending a mail.

For availability, it is expected that the feature will roll out soon to its users in the upcoming weeks.

Other than this feature, the company recently introduced a new ‘Accidental delete’ feature which allows users a time frame of five-second to go back to the original message when the user might have accidentally clicked on the ‘Delete for me’ option and change to ‘Delete for everyone’. This feature is available to all Android and iOS users out there.

