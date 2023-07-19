WhatsApp starts rolling out message reaction feature within community announcement group, here’s what it does

WhatsApp in the latest beta update for Android, version 2.23.15.13, brings the message reaction feature to community announcement groups, reports WaBetaInfo. This feature allows community members to express their reactions to messages shared within the group, offering a tool for community admins to gather feedback on their updates.

The same update, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, also ensures the privacy of users’ phone numbers by hiding them from other community members. However, there may be temporary limitations for this feature, mainly in larger communities where message reactions might be unavailable for groups with more than 1024 participants.

The message reactions within community announcement groups can help community admins gather insights and feedback. By enabling community members to express their reactions to shared messages, the admin can assess the overall sentiment and encourage a more interactive and engaged community group.

At present, the message reaction feature is available to select beta testers who have updated to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version from the Google Play Store. However, the rollout will be gradual, and in the following days, more users will be able to get their hands on this feature.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.