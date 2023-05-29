WhatsApp screen sharing feature starts rolling out, here’s what it does

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows screen sharing during video calls. This new feature is currently being rolled out to beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store.

According to WaBetaInfo report, users with new screen sharing feature can share their screens with recipients during video calls, allowing real-time sharing of content. By granting consent, users can initiate the screen sharing process, giving the recipient access to view and interact with everything displayed on their screen. The feature is like how we see in Microsoft Teams or Zoom calls.

WABetainfo report further informs that users have complete control over the screen sharing process. At any point during the call, users can easily halt the transmission of their screen content, ensuring privacy and control over the shared information.

Although the feature sounds exciting and brings a new level of convenience to WhatsApp, there are a few limitations to know as well. Screen sharing may not be available on older versions of Android. It may also not function in large group calls. Additionally, recipients using outdated versions of WhatsApp may face difficulties in accessing the shared screen content. To fully benefit from this feature, users should update their devices and ensure they have the latest version of WhatsApp.

Alongside the screens sharing feature, WhatsApp has also made some subtle changes to the bottom navigation bar layout for some users who have installed the beta update. The order of tabs within the navigation bar has been reconfigured, placing Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status in a new arrangement.

WhatsApp’s new screen sharing feature and the rearranged bottom navigation bar are currently being rolled out to beta testers, and the company plans to extend availability to more users in the coming weeks.

