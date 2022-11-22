WhatsApp rolls out tab for call history within the app sidebar for some users

Messaging app WhatsApp is now reportedly rolling out an additional tab to access your call history on the desktop. The new feature has started rolling out to some Windows users who have signed up for WhatsApp beta testing program. The new calls tab that is currently rolling out to just the beta testers, will allow desktop users to see the call list and details on the app itself.

This update was first reported by the WhatsApp development tracker, WAbetaInfo.

As can be seen in this screenshot, the all-new calls tab will be present in the sidebar in the app itself. Once you click on the call history tab, it will show all the call details in the tab. You can also search for a particular call from this tab. However, if you don’t see this feature, we suggest you relaunch the app.

With this new feature, you will be able to see the call history within the desktop app and other information regarding the call by opening the call card.



Since this feature has come up in the beta version, the call history might not immediately be in sync with your mobile devices. You may also not see the calls placed from your native device



Other than this, it is expected that WhatsApp will soon have a separate video mode for its camera. This feature will allow users to record videos without the need to hold the camera shutter button for too long. Unlike how it is done currently.



The company is also planning to bring a screen lock feature to the desktop version. This feature has already been introduced for both iOS and Android users a few years back.



However, according to the WhatsApp development tracker, WaBetaInfo, this feature will first roll out for beta users on desktop and later come for all.



This feature will bring an additional layer of security for chats, in cases such as when the smartphone is left unattended.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp update roundup: Screen lock for desktop, call history sidebar, polls and more coming soon