WhatsApp rolls out new group features for iPhone users: Details

WhatsApp is rolling out the group chats features which was announced through their official blog post a few weeks ago. WaBetaInfo reports that the company is rolling out the WhatsApp for iOS 23.6.74 update on the App Store, which brings these features to more users on the stable version of the app. These changes were spotted by WaBetaInfo.

One of the most significant updates is the increase in the number of people that can join a group chat. The limit has been raised to 1024, which makes it easier for users to create and manage large groups. This feature was previously released to some beta testers in October 2022, but it is now available worldwide, as announced in the official changelog.

Another update that group admins will appreciate is the approval system that allows them to manage their groups more effectively. This feature was initially released in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.74 update and has now been added to the stable version of the app.

Additionally, users can now search for groups that their contacts are members of by searching for their name. This feature was announced in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.75 update and is also now available to more users on the stable version of the app.

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on ability to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app. The feature is currently under works and will allow users to share Status updates to Facebook Stories.