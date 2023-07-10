WhatsApp rolls out new feature for iOS users, adds a translucent tab bar and navigation bar

With a series of new updates, WhatsApp is rolling out a tweaked interface that features translucent bars. This update is for iOS users, and the update is available in the App Store.

Previously, with the WhatsApp beta for the iOS 23.13.0.70 update, some beta testers had access to an improved interface. By providing a translucent tab bar and navigation bar, WhatsApp is giving users a reimagined experience with the new interface. According to WA Beta Info, WhatsApp for iOS 7 already had a comparable design, but for reasons that are currently unknown, WhatsApp decided to remove the translucent appearance. The WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.80 update is now available on the App Store. As per WA Beta Info, this update is being broadly rolled out to users, despite the fact that the official changelog from the App Store does not include them.

The redesigned sticker tray with better navigation and a broader selection of avatar stickers, which were part of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.78, is still listed in the official changelog. Additionally, as per reports, it can be confirmed that the most recent update to the app from the App Store has made a revised interface accessible to more users. To check if the translucent effect is accessible, open any component of the app. It’s important to note that after installing this update, you might need to restart the app once.

According to the official changelog, as reported, if you don’t have this feature, some accounts may get it in the upcoming weeks. If you install the update and are still not able to access the feature, it is advisable to regularly update the app from the App Store or the TestFlight app.

When iOS users download the most recent version of WhatsApp from the App Store, they will now be able to access the new interface with translucent bars. Users can install this update right away for an improved experience.

The messaging app is on the roll to introduce updates. Recently, WA Beta Info released their concept for the revamped user experience of the app, which included a filter option. The idea was to make it easier for users to utilise the filter feature by improving the implementation’s poor user friendliness. In the past, a bottom navigation bar was announced with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.6 upgrade.

This is for Android users. As per a report by WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to filter the conversation list. This feature will be available in a future update of the app through the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.14.17 update from the Google Play Store.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook