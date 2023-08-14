WhatsApp rolls out ‘Community Examples’ in iOS beta; here’s what it is, more details

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature on iOS beta version, known as Community Examples. The latest addition is aimed to attract users to WhatsApp Communities.

What is ‘Community Examples’?

The new WhatsApp feature – Community Examples – helps beta users create communities by offering instructional examples through a shortcut that leads to an official FAQ. It encourages users to form communities by providing tips on group addition and effective communication. Pretty much, a help guide to woo users to show interest in Communities.

Those interested in using this new feature can update to WhatsApp beta for iOS via TestFlight app. But, remember beta versions are generally not recommended if you don’t have a secondary device.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.16.1.76: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out community examples, and they are available to some beta testers!https://t.co/wgLZ6HS3we pic.twitter.com/oxbBeTWxI2 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 11, 2023

What is ‘WhatsApp Communities’?

WhatsApp introduced Communities last year in November and it is one such feature which lets you bring together multiple groups under one umbrella. This is aimed to be helpful for those who may want to organise workplace or school-related communication, or for keeping in touch with your housing society and neighbours.

ALSO READ l WhatsApp Web gets screen lock feature but only these users can access it

This way, you could send announcements to a ‘mass’ or ‘whole’ at once, or start a discussion in the group without having to message everyone individually.

Other than Community Examples, WhatsApp has also introduced animated avatars in the latest iOS beta version and the ability to send high-quality videos. Breaking it down, you get two things in addition: you can send animated avatars regardless of whether the other person is using a standard or beta version and the option to send “high-quality” videos, however, remember that the default setting remains “standard quality”.