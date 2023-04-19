WhatsApp rolling out sticker maker tool for iPhone users: Details

WhatsApp is rolling out an update for iOS users, bringing several new features to the popular messaging app. The highlight of this update is the introduction of a sticker maker tool, which allows users to create custom stickers right within the app. The news was shared by WaBetaInfo.

The in-app sticker maker tool feature eliminates the need for users to switch between different third-party apps, making the process of creating and sharing stickers faster. Users currently have to select third-party sticker maker tool to create stickers.

According to the report, the tool works by allowing users to extract a subject from an image and paste it into a chat, where the app will automatically convert it into a sticker. The feature is rolling out to all iOS 16 users. The tool was spotted in the iOS version 23.7.82 of WhatsApp.

In addition to the new sticker maker tool, this update also includes several new group features, such as the ability to easily search for group in common, increased group participant limit to 1024, and more.

For users who don’t have these new features yet, they can expect it to come over the coming weeks.

With more than two billion active users around the world, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps on the market. The app has become a central part of many people’s lives, allowing them to easily communicate with friends, family, and colleagues across different platforms and devices. With this latest update, WhatsApp will let users communicate using more than texts, images or videos.