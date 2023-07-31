WhatsApp rolling out redesigned action sheet for some iOS users: Details

Popular chat app WhatsApp has something new for its iPhone users. It is rolling out a new redesigned action sheet for some iOS users. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS 23.15.72 update brings a redesigned action sheet to some users. The new interface for action aims to improve user experience without relying on the outdated interface provided by Apple’s official APIs.

The official changelog also mentions several previously announced features, including improved navigation for avatar stickers and three new additions – chat transfer, landscape mode support for video calls, and the ability to silence unknown callers.

The new action sheets, designed to prompt user interactions for various events, is a major departure from the interface provided by Apple’s APIs. The new chat transfer feature allows users to transfer their chat history to a different iPhone without going through the hassle of iCloud backup. It gives users better control over their data migration process.

The Silence Unknown Callers feature makes it easier to focus on the work you’re doing by avoid disturbances from unknown or unsaved numbers. It automatically detects calls outside the contact list and silences them. However, you can still see them in logs and call back in case it’s important.

Another major highlight is the landscape mode for videos calls. This provides a larger viewing area during video calls compared to traditional portrait mode that we see currently. With this feature, users can now enjoy a broader view of their video call interface allowing them to see more participants on the screen simultaneously.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.