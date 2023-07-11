WhatsApp rolling out phone number privacy feature, here’s what it does

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has rolled out another new feature to enhance its community features with the recent announcement of a new interface for the communities tab. Building upon this, WhatsApp has now unveiled a new phone number privacy feature for community members, WaBetaInfo reports. The feature, available in the latest update of WhatsApp for both iOS and Android, offers an added layer of privacy for users when joining communities.

Known as “phone number privacy,” this feature ensures that community members’ phone numbers remain concealed from other participants. A new option will be seen in the community announcement group info called “phone number privacy.” This feature will hide your phone number so all other participants won’t be able to see your full phone number in the conversation. This feature is limited to community members and the community admin’s phone number is always visible.

Although the community participants list is already hidden in the community announcement group, users were unable to interact through message reactions as it would give out their phone numbers. However, with the introduction of this new feature, community members can now add reactions to messages without revealing their phone numbers. Initially tested with a limited group of users, the feature is now being widely rolled out to more users in the latest version of the app.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.