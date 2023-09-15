WhatsApp is unveiling its Video Avatar Calling feature to a select group of beta testers. This feature is set to revolutionise the way we connect with others via video calls. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp’s beta for Android 2.23.19.14 update brings along this video avatar calling feature for some beta users.

Using this feature, users can now experiment with dynamic video avatars during their video calls. The same report suggests that the feature aims to protect user privacy by concealing their actual appearance with an avatar while still enjoying face-to-face interactions.

The Video Avatar Calling feature is designed to not only protect user privacy but also to enhance the expressiveness of conversations. To check if this feature is available to you, simply attempt to initiate a video call and look for the avatar button on the calling screen.

The WhatsApp video avatar can replicate users’ facial movements and expressions in real-time. It makes the conversation fun along with adding a personal touch to it.

“When you decide to use this mode, you agree to the privacy notice about how your information is used to improve the service and how it’s protected. It’s important to note that your calls are still end-to-end encrypted, even when you use the video avatar mode,” states the WaBetaInfo report.

This innovative technology aims to make virtual interactions as realistic as possible, enhancing the overall user experience. Currently available to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, the Video Avatar Calling feature will progressively roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

