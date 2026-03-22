Indian instant messaging app Arattai has introduced a new chat backup feature. This update allows users to save their chats and media so they don’t lose important conversations when switching phones or reinstalling the app. The feature is now available for both Android and iPhone users.

Backup stored on cloud

With this update, users can back up their chats to cloud storage. Android users can use Google Drive, while iPhone users can store their data on iCloud.

The app also supports encryption, which means the backed-up data is kept secure. Users can choose whether they want to include photos, videos, and documents in the backup. They can also decide how often backups should happen—daily, weekly, or monthly.

How to turn on chat backup?

To use this feature, users need to update Arattai to the latest version. Then go to Settings, open the Chats section, and select Chat Backup. From there, users can connect their cloud account and start the backup process.

To restore chats, users simply log in after reinstalling the app or moving to a new phone. The app will give an option to restore chats from the cloud.

Important things to remember

Users should use a strong internet connection, especially Wi-Fi, for backups. They also need enough storage space on their phone and cloud account.

It is important to use the same Google or Apple account while restoring chats. If users enable encryption, they must keep their recovery key safe. Without it, they may not be able to get their data back.

With this feature, Arattai is becoming a stronger competitor to apps like WhatsApp by offering similar useful features in a simple way.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently launched a new parent-managed accounts feature to enhance safety for children on the platform. Aimed primarily at users under 13, this update lets parents oversee how their children interact on the app. With it, kids can stay connected with friends and family while parents retain control over key settings.

Parent-managed accounts come with certain restrictions: children can still send messages and make calls, but some features are limited to create a safer and more controlled experience.