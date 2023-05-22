WhatsApp private job scams on the rise in India: How to stay safe online, all your questions answered

As technology advances, so do the methods employed by scammers to deceive common people. A concerning trend has emerged with the rise of WhatsApp private job scams, where fraudsters lure victims into believing they have lucrative job opportunities.

ALSO READ l WhatsApp scam alert! How this Gurugram techie lost Rs 42 lakh after liking a YouTube video

Several such cases have been reported this month, the recent one coming from Noida in Uttar Pradesh that highlights the severity of the issue. It is crucial for everyone to be aware of these scams and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from falling prey to such fake schemes.

Noida Case

In a recent incident in Noida, a woman residing in the city became a victim of a WhatsApp private job scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 4.3 lakh. The modus operandi employed by the scammers followed a typical pattern seen in such cases. The woman received a message on WhatsApp, offering her a part-time job opportunity. The scammers tempted her b claiming that all she had to do was like, comment, and share YouTube videos. The fraudsters next directed her to a Telegram group where she was given specific tasks. Initially, the scammers paid her small amounts for each task to help build her trust. However, things took a turn when they assigned her a so-called “prime task,” which ultimately led to her losing Rs 4.38 lakh.

Authorities have taken the matter seriously, and a case against the cyber fraud has been registered at Sector 58 Noida police station. Investigations are underway to arrest the culprits behind this scam.

Similar Cases in Pune and Gurugram:

The Noida case is not an isolated incident, as similar scams have happened in other cities as well. Recently, two cases were reported in Pune and Gurugram, respectively, where individuals were deceived through WhatsApp private job scams.

ALSO READ l Part-time job scam alert! How this Pune woman lost 24 lakh after liking a YouTube video

In Pune, an Ophthalmologist, fell victim to a similar scam and lost a over Rs 33 lakh money. The scammers approached her with promises of a well-paying part-time job that involved simple task of liking YouTube videos. Similarly, in Gurugram, a man was targeted through WhatsApp and persuaded to participate in a seemingly legitimate job opportunity. Both victims suffered substantial financial losses due to the deception.

Preventing WhatsApp Private Job Scams:

To protect yourself from falling victim to WhatsApp private job scams, it is essential to take following precautions:

Be sceptical, raise questions: If an offer sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Approach any job opportunity, particularly those coming through messaging apps, with a critical mindset.

Corroborate legitimacy: Research the company or individual offering the job. Check for a valid website, physical address, and contact information. Look for reviews or reports about the company on various websites.

Protect personal information: Never share sensitive personal or financial details with unknown individuals or companies, especially over messaging apps. Legitimate employers usually follow formal protocols for job applications and interviews.

Beware of financial transactions: Be cautious if the job involves monetary transactions, especially if you are asked to pay any fees or provide banking details. Genuine employers do not typically require such payments.

Report suspicious activity: If you encounter any suspicious job offers or potential scams, report them to your local authorities or cybercrime helplines. Prompt reporting can help prevent others from falling victim to similar scams.

WhatsApp private job scams pose a significant threat to unsuspecting individuals seeking employment opportunities. The recent case in Noida, along with similar incidents in Pune and Gurugram, highlights the need for increased awareness and vigilance.