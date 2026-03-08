WhatsApp, thee most widely used instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a new paid subscription plan called WhatsApp Plus. This plan may offer extra features and customization options for users who want more control over the app.

According to a post on ‘X’ by WaBetaInfo reports, the feature is still being developed and could be released for both Android and iOS users in the future. However, the regular version of WhatsApp will continue to be free for everyone.

More options to customize the app

One of the main benefits of WhatsApp Plus could be better customization options.

Users who subscribe may be able to change the theme, colours, and overall look of the app. The report also suggests that the plan may offer around 14 different app icons, allowing users to choose how WhatsApp appears on their phone’s home screen.

These features would give users more ways to personalise the app, something that is currently limited in the free version.

Ability to pin more chats

Another possible feature is the ability to pin more chats at the top of the chat list. Right now, WhatsApp allows users to pin only three chats. With WhatsApp Plus, users may be able to pin up to 20 chats.

This would help people keep important conversations such as family, work, or close friends easier to find.

Exclusive sounds, stickers, and reactions

The paid plan could also include special ringtones for WhatsApp notifications. These sounds would be unique to the app so users can easily recognise WhatsApp calls or messages.

Subscribers might also get exclusive sticker packs and message reactions, which could make chats more fun and expressive.

Free features will still stay

Even if WhatsApp Plus launches, the main features of WhatsApp will remain free. Users will still be able to send messages, make voice and video calls, share photos and videos, and use group chats without paying.

At the moment, WhatsApp has not announced the price or the official launch date of the subscription. Since it is still in development, the final features may change before it is released.