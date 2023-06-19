WhatsApp plans to add Meta Quest compatibility, adds support for Ray-Ban Stories

WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new feature that will make the platform officially compatible with Meta Quest. Reports suggest that this update will be available in the future for users, and with this update, the WhatsApp version will be up to 2.23.13.6. The update will be rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program. According to WABetaInfo, in regards to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.11.6, the messaging platform plans to improve compatibility with Ray-Ban Stories, which is a wearable tech. Reportedly, as per what Mark Zuckerberg shared on Facebook, it revealed the new features for Ray-Ban stories, which include message readouts, the ability to send end-to-end encrypted messages via WhatsApp, and making private calls with end-to-end encryption.

As per what WABetaInfo reported, with 2.23.13.6, users will be able to link their WhatsApp account to the Meta Quest device. The device will reportedly be recognised as an official linked device in future updates. With Meta Quest 3 coming onto the scene with a price drop from Meta Quest 2, this update will help users connect with their virtual reality device. The users have previously tried to get the app on their virtual reality device by forcing an installation, but the app was not officially available. However, with this update, it will allow users to possibly link their accounts with their devices.

This feature was spotted by WABetaInfo with the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.13.6 update. The feature is still not visible to the public, so users cannot link their WhatsApp accounts just yet. This feature is reportedly in the works. For this reason, further details in regards to the update are currently absent. However, reports suggest that just as the communication is given end-to-end encryption protection in Ray-Ban Stories, it will also be present in Meta Quest.

Previously, WhatsApp rolled out the companion mode that let users access a single account on multiple devices, and conversely, another update allowed accessing multiple accounts on a single device. The platform is working to provide a menu from which the user can choose according to their desired account to login. When the user logs in to an account on a device, the details will be saved until the user chooses to log out.

In the past, WhatsApp had rolled out other features that included a “call-back” button. This button enabled increased visibility of missed calls and allowed calling back with just a tap of the button. Before this, WhatsApp had also launched a redesigned emoji keyboard and a feature called “Channels.” Channels are similar to how Telegram functions. It facilitates one way broadcast communication. The option will be available under a new tab called “Updates,” along with Status.

The linkage between Meta Quest and WhatsApp accounts is still under development, but reports suggest that it will be available for beta testers in the future.