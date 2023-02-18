WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture mode for Video Calls starts rolling out to these users

After releasing the update to some WhatsApp beta testers on iOS, WhatsApp has now finally released the PiP mode support for all iOS users, reports WaBetaInfo. The support for Picture-in-Picture mode or PiP mode brings iOS users in line with their Android counterparts, who have been able to use multi-tasking features during video calls for some time. The update means that iPhone users will no longer have to pause their video stream when minimising the app or switching to another app on their device.

The new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode allows the user to continue their video call in a minimised window while accessing other apps on their iPhone. The user can move the window around the screen, resize it or temporarily hide it while using other apps, making it easier to multitask without losing the connection.

This feature will be particularly useful for users who need to access other apps or information while on a video call without interrupting the conversation. It will also be helpful for users who want to take notes, check their calendar or access other important information while on a call.

WhatsApp has announced several key features lately that aim to improve the overall app experience. The chat company recently also added support for captions for documents, photos or videos that are shared across chat app. Previously, user had to rewrite the caption when forwarding any media. The latest update changes that and now users need to simply the media as it is and the caption will accompany if there’s one.

Only yesterday there were also reports that the chat company has extended limit to up to 100 for sending photos and videos. Contrary to how one could only send 30 images or videos at once in the chat app, WhatsApp now allows user to share up to 100 images or other media at once.