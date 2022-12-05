WhatsApp picture-in-picture mode for video calls available for some iPhone users; know more details

WhatsApp is testing a native picture-in-picture mode for video calls, according to a new report. The feature has been spotted on beta version of iOS which means currently, only some iPhone users can access it. There is no word if and when WhatsApp will roll out the said feature to all users.

As the name suggests, picture-in-picture mode will allow users to interact and engage with other apps while on a video call with someone. Apps like YouTube and Google Meet/Hangouts already support picture-in-picture making multitasking effortless and easy.

Popular WhatsApp development tracking website WABetaInfo, in its report says, the feature is available for some users who are on the latest beta build of iOS, aka, version 22.24.0.79.

Naturally, the update and subsequent feature will be accessible only if you’re a user of TestFlight, Apple’s official channel for all things beta especially with regards to third-party apps. The WhatsApp tracker website notes that within the WhatsApp Settings, version 2.22.24.79 is one where you’ll find this unannounced feature. The TestFlight build is said to be version 22.24.0.

The website adds that those beta users who’re not yet getting the feature should wait for a future update. WhatsApp is yet to formally announce the development of such a feature.

To recall, WhatsApp introduced voice calling in 2015 and video calling in 2016. While one-on-one calls are a given, WhatsApp now allows users to make group voice and video calls with up to 32 people at the same time. Call link feature meanwhile lets you generate a link and send it to others, those who may not be on WhatsApp to join. Slowly and steadily, the instant messaging app, which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, has chalked up a slew of features and updates to be more useful and stay relevant. WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users globally.

Also Read | WhatsApp to soon support 21 new emoji reactions natively, report says