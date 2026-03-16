WhatsApp, the most widely used instant messaging platform has introduced a new feature called parent-managed accounts to make the platform safer for children. The feature is mainly designed for users under 13 years old and allows parents to supervise how their children use the messaging app. With this update, children can stay connected with friends and family while parents maintain control over important settings.

All about parent-managed accounts

Parent-managed accounts are special accounts that allow children to use WhatsApp with certain restrictions. Kids can still send messages and make calls, but some features are disabled to make the experience safer.

For example, features like Channels, Status updates, and AI tools will not be available for these accounts. Disappearing messages in one-to-one chats are also turned off. These limits help ensure that children mainly use the app for communication rather than exploring other social features.

How does the feature work?

Setting up a parent-managed account requires both the child’s phone and the parent’s phone. First, the parent installs WhatsApp on the child’s device and selects the option to create a parent-managed account.

During the setup process, the child’s phone number is verified and the parent confirms the child’s age. The parent’s WhatsApp account is then linked to the child’s account using a QR code. After that, the parent creates a six-digit PIN which is used to manage the child’s privacy settings.

This PIN ensures that children cannot change important settings without permission from their parents.

Safety controls for parents

The feature also gives parents more control over their child’s contacts and interactions. Parents can decide who is allowed to message their child, approve group invitations, and check message requests from unknown users.

Parents will also receive notifications when their child adds or blocks a contact or joins a group chat. This allows parents to keep track of their child’s activity on the platform.

Even with these controls, WhatsApp says that all chats will still have end-to-end encryption, meaning the messages remain private and cannot be read by anyone else, including the company itself.