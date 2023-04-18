WhatsApp outage in India: Users report failure to download videos, other issues

WhatsApp users in India have been experiencing difficulties with the app’s video delivery system, with many reporting problems with downloading videos and other issues. According to Downdetector, the issues began around 4PM yesterday and continued into today, affecting a significant number of users.

The website’s graph indicates that 46% of users experienced problems with server connection, while 38% reported issues with the app itself. Additionally, a notable 16% of users encountered difficulties when attempting to send messages through the app. However, it appears that the issue has since been resolved, as messages are now going through and the app appears to be functioning properly as of the time of writing this article.

Several annoyed users have taken it to Twitter to express their frustration. One of the users said that he was unable to download videos in the app during the outage. Some also mentioned the same for status and pictures.

ALSO READ l WhatsApp outage: Meta submits report on over 1-hour long service disruption to IT Ministry

This isn’t the first time that the chat app has experienced such an outage. Last year in October, WhatsApp experienced one of its longest ever service outage during which users were unable to send messages especially in group chats. The issue affected both mobile and desktop versions of the app. Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, later said that the issue was caused due to a “technical error.” The outage happened twice within span of one week.