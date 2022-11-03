WhatsApp on iPhone gets ability to view status directly from profile

WhatsApp is either introducing new features or working on something or the other to improve the user experience. Basically, it is never at rest. Speaking of which, the popular messaging app, WhatsApp silently released a new feature for iOS users. Can you guess?



The Meta-owned platform has introduced a new feature which allows users to view their Status directly from the profile. Although a small update, which is already available on Facebook, now you don’t have to take the extra effort of going to the ‘Status’ tab to view your contacts’ status.



To check for this feature, first, make sure you are using the updated version of WhatsApp which is 22.21.77. After which, you can go to any of your contacts’ profiles who have put a status. When you click on their profile picture, you will be asked if you want to view their profile picture or view their status.



Now whenever your contacts’ will put a status, their profile will start showing in a blue circle, like how it appears for Instagram Stories.



This doesn’t end here. The beta version of WhatsApp on iPhone recently also received an avatar feature. It is available as WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.71 update.



With this feature, users will be able to set up a virtual avatar like themselves by opening their WhatsApp Settings. This feature is similar to how Bitmoji works on Snapchat. Once the feature is set up, you will be able to share several emotions using your avatar.



Keep in mind, this is an optional feature, and it is totally up to you if you want to use it or not.



Currently, this feature has been rolled out for iOS beta users and it is expected that it will soon roll out for Android beta users as well.



Apart from this, WhatsApp will no longer allow desktop users to send View once messages. Now if a user tries to access a View once message on a desktop, it will show a message reading it can be opened only on a smartphone for security purposes.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp no longer allows desktop users to send view once messages