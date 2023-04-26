WhatsApp now lets you use same account on multiple phones; know everything about this ‘highly requested’ feature

WhatsApp has announced a major new feature that will allow users to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time. This means that users can access their WhatsApp account on a second phone without having to log out of their primary device. One of the most highly requested features, as per WhatsApp, the multi-device functionality will let user link your phone as one of up to four additional devices juts like how it’s done with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops.

“Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. Now you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off. Or if you’re a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

The new feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. It will be available on both Android and iOS devices, and will allow users to access their chats and other account information from multiple phones or tablets simultaneously.

WhatsApp is also making it easier to link the companion devices. Over the coming weeks, it will roll out an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices. It will be done by entering your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking. Currently, you can link your device by scanning a QR code.

The introduction of this feature is a significant improvement to WhatsApp’s existing multi-device support, which only allows users to use the app on one phone at a time. With the new feature, users can seamlessly switch between devices without losing their chats or other data.

ALSO READ l WhatsApp launches feature to let users save disappearing messages after they have expired: Everything to know

WhatsApp has emphasized that privacy and security will not be compromised with this new feature. All messages and calls will continue to be end-to-end encrypted, and you will be automatically log you out of all companion devices if your primary device is inactive for a long period.