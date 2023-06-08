WhatsApp now lets you share photos in HD quality, but there’s a catch

With a stream of updates on various platforms, WhatsApp is here with its latest update. The new WhatsApp beta lets its users send pictures in high-definition (HD) quality in any conversation. However, this new feature is not allowing the users to send the pictures in full resolution, but it is allowing them to send the pictures in a much higher resolution than before. This update is available for the latest WhatsApp beta on Android and iOS.

This upgrade was initially spotted by WABetaInfo. The page shared the new option of HD quality. The feature gives the users both the option of standard quality (1600×1052) and HD quality (4096×2692). The user can choose the quality with which they want to share the picture. This new feature can be found in the iOS 23.11.0.76 beta and Android 2.23.12.13 beta updates. However, this feature is not available to all beta users. It has reportedly appeared for some.

The option of sending the picture in higher quality would not appear for all the pictures. It will appear only when one sends a larger picture. As noted earlier, the option would not let the user share the picture in its original quality. If the user wishes to share the picture in its original quality, they need to send it as a document attachment. The standard quality option will continue to remain the default option, with users choosing the HD option. For now, the beta users will have to select the HD option each time they share the picture. The users on the receiving end will see the picture with an indication showing that it is in HD quality.

For Android users who are interested in trying out this WhatsApp beta, they can simply go to the WhatsApp beta website. However, iOS users may not be able to access it unless they have applied in the past and been accepted.