WhatsApp now lets you record short and share instant video messages: Details

WhatsApp now lets you record and share short video messages directly in chats. The Meta-owned chat company has been frequently bringing in new features to the platform lately but the latest one has to be its biggest update in the month of July. Video messages are now rolling out to all WhatsApp users, following an announcement by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook. The new feature allows users to record and send short video messages of up to 60 seconds long.

“New for WhatsApp — we’re adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It’s as easy as sending a quick voice message,” Zuckerberg wrote in his post.

To record a video message, users simply need to tap on the microphone icon in a chat conversation. A new screen will show where users can start recording their video. Once the video is finished recording, users can tap on the send button to send it to their contact.

ALSO READ l Alert! These WhatsApp calls could be from Pakistan seeking your private details

“Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post. The capability to record and share videos have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. Also, the feature is available for both iOS and Android users.

The new video message feature is the latest in a series of new features that WhatsApp has introduced in recent months. In the past year, the app has added a number of new features, including voice messages, group video calls, and disappearing messages.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.