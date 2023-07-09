WhatsApp now lets you access web version using phone number: Details

WhatsApp is rolling out an exciting new feature in its latest beta update for Android users. The update, version 2.23.14.18, introduces a convenient method for users to link their WhatsApp accounts to WhatsApp Web without the need to scan a QR code, WaBetaInfo reports. This feature, called “Link with phone number,” aims to simplify the process of connecting additional devices to your WhatsApp account.

The new option is currently available to select beta testers and is gradually being made available to a wider audience. With this feature, users can seamlessly link a device by using their primary account phone number and a one-time code generated by WhatsApp Web.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to connect to the web version by scanning QR code. The feature “Link with phone number” will be an additional means to link your WhatsApp account to the web version.

To access the Link with phone number feature, you need to follow a few simple steps. First, open WhatsApp Web on the desktop device you wish to link. Next, select the new option, “Link with phone number.” Upon entering their phone number and country, you will receive an 8-character code. You have to enter this code into your WhatsApp mobile app after receiving a notification.

How is this feature going to help users? This new feature brings added convenience by removing the need to scan QR codes each time you wish to connect a new device to your WhatsApp account. By simply using the phone number and a one-time code, you can now easily link accounts to WhatsApp Web on any supported desktop device.

