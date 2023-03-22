WhatsApp new group feature update to give more control to admins, Mark Zuckerberg announces

Facebook-owned chat app, WhatsApp, has launched new features to give group admins more control over the group chats. These features were announced by company CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram Broadcast channel.

The company says that the new changes follow some of the major updates announced recently including making groups bigger, allowing admins to delete sent messages in a group and several other group-related key features.

“Groups continue to be an essential part of WhatsApp and we’re excited to give people even more tools for admins and users alike,” said company.

Zuckerberg has announced two new WhatsApp Groups features. One of the features gives admins the ability to see all requests in one place so that it is easier to manage who can join the group. WhatsApp gets a new tool that gives admins ability to decide who is able to join a group. When an admin choses to share their group’s invite link, they now have more power to decide who should be let in the group.

“Groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations and it is important that admins can easily decide who can and cannot come in.”

In addition to this, WhatsApp also gets new feature that lets users know which groups they have in common with someone. This feature aims to help users keep a tab of all the groups they are part of and avoid redundancy.

“Whether you’re trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you’re both in, you can now easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common.”

These new features will roll out globally in the coming weeks and aim to help group admins better manage their groups. It will help groups have a more organised and controlled environment.

WhatsApp is one of the key communication tools for millions of people. Ever since the chat app announced the ability to have larger groups, users have been complaining of chaotic environment in the chat window and random groups mushrooming up in their chat tab. The company already offers several measures to avoid misuse of groups such as invite link and ability to mute groups. The latest features are expected to further improve the user experience.