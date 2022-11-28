WhatsApp mute shortcut feature tipped to be in the works for group chats: Details

Meta-owned WhatsApp is known for introducing new features every now and then. The company has now come up with a new mute shortcut which will reportedly show up within the header of the group chats.

WhatsApp mute groups chats button (Photo Credits: WaBetaInfo)

With the help of this feature, it will become easy for users to disable or mute notifications which have been sent in a group, reports WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp development tracker.

Looking back, the company recently released the ability to automatically disable notifications for large groups for the Android beta version, two weeks ago.

In terms of availability, the mute shortcut for the group chats feature is currently under development and will roll out to the public whenever the feature is ready.

It has become quite evident that the company is always working on something or the other so as to improve the users’ experience.

Apart from this, the company is said to be working on rolling out contact cards which are already rolling out to some beta users and is expected to roll out for others very soon. With this feature, users will be able to share contact cards with the recipient which will easily be added to the address book.

A few days back, WhatsApp messaging platform rolled out an option to create polls for both group and individual chats. Using this, users get the option to create questions and answers, multiple choice questions etc within the chat and also get real-time answers.

Lastly, the company is also working on enabling a new feature which will allow users to share voice notes about their status. This feature will only be pertaining to iOS users. With the help of this feature, users will be able to share voice notes of up to 30 seconds along with the texts. The feature is currently under development.

