WhatsApp multi account feature rolling out to more users now: What is it, how will it help and more

WhatsApp’s multi-account feature is now rolling out to more users. According to WABetaInfo, the chat company in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21 update is rolling the multi account feature to more beta users. This update is accompanied by a new interface for the app settings.

The multi account feature was first reported in June this year. The feature basically allows you to run multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device. With this feature, you can add an additional WhatsApp account on the same device from the WhatsApp settings.

This feature does opposite of what WhatsApp’s companion mode does basically. To recall, WhatsApp has a companion mode that allows user to access one account on multiple devices. In contrast, the multi-account feature gives you to liberty to run multiple WhatsApp accounts from a single device.

ALSO READ l G20 Summit: Joe Biden likely to discuss laptop import ban with PM Modi, says report bkg

Note that the multi account feature at present is available only for beta testers. The chat app will most likely bring it to the stable version in the coming weeks. The feature can be helpful for people who have multiple phone numbers, such as for work and personal use, or for people who want to have separate accounts for different countries or regions.

To use the multi-account feature, users need to have a compatible device and an updated version of WhatsApp. Once they have enabled the feature, they can create a new account by tapping on the “Add Account” button in the settings menu. They can then enter the phone number for the new account and follow the instructions. This new account stays on your device until you log out.

Each account will have its own chat history, notifications, and settings. Users can switch between accounts by tapping on the account switcher in the settings menu.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.