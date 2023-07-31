WhatsApp message claims that government might be reading your texts, PIB clarifies

Fake news is not a new phenomenon, and while social media is a boon for communication, it poses a bane when it comes to rumours and false information. In another case of fake news, a WhatsApp message is making the rounds that claims that the government is monitoring the users activity and can take action against people. However, as per the government’s official Twitter handle, PIB Fact Check, the claim has been washed down as fake news.

As per the message, a single tick means that the message has been sent, a double tick means that the message has been delivered, and a double blue tick means that the message has been read. This information is something that the users are familiar with.

Now, to mislead people, the message adds on further information, three blue ticks mean that the government has taken note, two blue and one red tick mean that the government can take action against you, one blue and two red ticks mean that the government is screening your data, and three red ticks mean that the government has initiated action and the user will now receive a summons from court.

One thing that the users must be aware of is that WhatsApp does not have any red ticks, it only has grey ticks, which turn blue when someone reads the message. This implies that whenever one comes across such a message, they must note that these messages are fake.

As per the Twitter post of PIB Fact Check, the government does not read your social media or WhatsApp messages. One does not get any actions initiated against them just for sending messages, and to further note, the Supreme Court has directed as of July 15, 2021, that WhatsApp messages do not comprise any evidential value.

The case of spreading fake news through WhatsApp is not a new thing, and there have been multiple cases in the past along the same lines. Nevertheless, the government’s channels keep track of such messages and quash them.

