WhatsApp may soon let you share high-quality HD videos: Details

Yes, WhatsApp videos are quite popular. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps globally, with billions of users. It allows users to send not only text messages but also various forms of media, including photos, audio messages, and videos. While there are multiple reasons, WhatsApp’s easy-to-use interface and the ability to share videos quickly with contacts or groups have contributed majorly to its ever-growing popularity. Additionally, WhatsApp also supports features like video calling, which allows users to have face-to-face conversations with friends and family through video. The chat app now plans to take things up a notch by introducing HD videos sharing to the platform.

WhatsApp recently introduced HD photos for beta testers and now a new report from WaBetaInfo suggests that chat app is working on HD videos sharing ability. Going by the report, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.0.76 update which is available on the Testflight app, some users are seeing the option to send WhatsApp videos in HD quality.

The reports suggests that when you share videos on this platform, there is now an option to choose a higher quality version. However, even with this option, some compression is still applied to the video to reduce its file size for fast transfer of videos. This means that the original video quality cannot be preserved entirely. However, the high-quality option does improve the overall video quality compared to the standard option. By default, the platform always uses the standard quality option for videos. So, if you want to share a video with improved quality, you will have to manually select the high-quality option each time.

The videos shared in HD quality will be marked as a high-quality video in the conversation, and a new tag is automatically added to the message bubble to inform the receiver that the video was sent in HD quality. It is worth mentioning that this feature is not available when sharing videos on status updates. The feature is currently available to select audience but more people are expected to receive it over the coming days.

