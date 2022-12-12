WhatsApp may soon let you search for groups just like how you search for contacts

Well-known instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will supposedly make its users’ life easier and at the same time save time.



Reports suggest that the new feature will come up for all desktop users first. It will allow them to find groups on WhatsApp’s desktop app.



Earlier this year, the company had come up with a new chat filter option for the desktop app which would allow users to search for any conversation by unread. This meant, only chats which were unread would show up on the top.



Now with the new update, a website which tracks WhatsApp’s developments, WABetaInfo in its report mentions that the company is working on bringing a new feature with the search bar situated at the top which will list out all the recent groups.



The report further adds that this new feature will supposedly be helpful for the user in case they forget the group’s name.



This feature will supposedly be for those users who are part of multiple groups and cannot keep track of them. With this, all the groups will come up just by entering the name of a mutual contact who is in the group in the search bar.



As for the availability of this feature, the new feature has reportedly been rolled out to some users on the WhatsApp Desktop app and it is expected that it will soon roll out to other users as well over a period of the next few days.



Besides the group’s feature, WhatsApp is also working on view once text messages, allowing users to send confidential texts and won’t have to worry about deleting them. This feature is similar to how view once images work, where users don’t have to worry about deleting messages or media.



However, with time, people started taking screenshots and even used a primary device to record video but WhatsApp will also come out with another feature where screenshot blocking will be enabled.

