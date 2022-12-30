WhatsApp may soon let you pin up to 5 chats at the top of chat feed: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to pin 5 chats at the top of their conversation windows. An online report says that it is a part of WhatsApp’s aim to improve user experience. The Twitter account of WABetaInfo says that this new update will roll out soon. Currently, WhatsApp users can pin only three chats on top of their conversation window. A screenshot was shared by WABetaInfo on their website that showed that users will be able to pin 5 chats on top of their chat list and how it will look.

The website also wrote that, “With the number of chats increasing daily, having the option to pin more chats can help users stay more organized and focused. In addition, as more and more users are using larger screens, we believe it makes sense to support a higher limit of pinned chats to better meet their needs.” It was further added in their Twitter account that this feature is still in the early stage of development and it will soon be out for Android, desktop and iOS.

Recently, it was announced that WhatsApp will stop working for a few devices from 31 December 2022. According to a report by GizChina, the list of the smartphones was shared which included models from Apple, LG, Samsung. The official WhatsApp support page said that Android smartphones with OS version 4.1 and other newer versions as well as iOS smartphones with iOS 12 versions will only be supported by WhatsAPp. JioPhone and JioPhone 2 will also be supported by the instant messaging platform.

WhatsApp is also working on numerous features for a smooth user experience. There are a lot of new features which were added this year ranging from Message Yourself, Avatar, emoji reaction to texts, pause and resume between voice messages. Other new features are in the beta phase and will be added to the stable versions shortly

