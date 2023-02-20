WhatsApp may soon allow users to share photos in original quality on Android, iOS: Details

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Facebook, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share photos without any loss in quality. Last month it was reported that this ability was under works for Android and now latest report by WaBetaInfo reveals that iPhone users will also be able to share high quality images soon.

This should come as welcome update for those who love clicking images. Currently, images shared on WhatsApp are compressed by the app to cut down on bandwidth and storage space. This results in a loss of quality, which is noticeable more when sharing high-resolution photos.

However, if the reports are to be believed, WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that will enable users to share photos in their original quality, without any compression or loss of detail.

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, which reported that WhatsApp is testing the new photo sharing feature in its latest beta version for Android and now iOS platforms. The feature is currently in under works and is expected to roll out to all users in the future.

The new feature will add a “HD button” within the drawing editor header. User can choose between the standard quality which compresses the image to save bandwidth and storage space, and the new “HD quality” which will send the photo in its original quality.

While this sounds exciting and fun, it worth noting that sharing high-quality photos will eat more data and take longer to upload and download, so users on limited mobile data plans may want to be careful when sharing images or even downloading them.

ALSO READ l WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture mode for Video Calls starts rolling out to these users

WhatsApp recently introduced PiP mode for its iPhone users. It means that iPhone users can continue their video chat in a minimised window while accessing other apps.