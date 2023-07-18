WhatsApp makes it easier to chat with unknown people with this feature: Details

WhatsApp has introduced a convenient and highly anticipated feature that allows users to chat with people outside the phonebook’s contact. According to WaBetaInfo report, the chat company is rolling out this new feature for both Android and iOS users wherein it will let users chat with unknown individuals by searching for their phone numbers directly within the app. This new feature eliminates the need to save unknown contacts in the address book beforehand, providing users with a simpler and more private way to engage in conversations.

The feature is currently available to users who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp for both iOS and Android. Previously, users had to face certain limitations when attempting to chat with someone from outside their contact list. They either had to save the number on phone or resort to using third-party applications making the process all the more complex. With the new feature, WhatsApp aims to streamline the process of chatting with unknown numbers, enabling users to conveniently connect without the need for contact saving.

In the screenshot shared by the website, WhatsApp can be seen looking outside the contacts every time user enters an unknown number in the app. To determine if this feature is available on their WhatsApp account, user can search for a phone number by accessing the contact lists. For WhatsApp users on iOS, they can tap the “start new chat” button in the chat list and enter the unknown phone number in the search bar. If the contact is on WhatsApp, they will be able to open a chat with them. Android users can follow the same process to quickly search and open a chat with unknown phone numbers.

WhatsApp recently rolled out another significant feature that lets user link their WhatsApp account to web version using their phone number. The chat app previously had only scanning system to connect to the web version. The “Link with phone number” feature is an additional option now that lets user connect using phone number.

