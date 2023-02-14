WhatsApp Kept messages feature starts rolling out, here’s what it does

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature called “Kept Messages” to some of its beta testers. First announced in January by WaBetaInfo, the feature will allow users to save a disappearing chat and keep it as is, even after its expiration. This update comes with the latest beta version 2.23.4.10 for Android, but some users may be able to access the feature with updates 2.23.4.6 and 2.23.4.8, reports WaBetaInfo.

For those unaware, “Disappearing Messages” are ephemeral messages that have a set time limit post which they automatically get deleted from a chat. The new “Kept Messages” feature gives users more control over these disappearing messages. With the “Kept Messages” feature, a user can save a message from being deleted and visible for everyone in the chat. The user can choose to un-keep the message at any time, and it will then disappear for everyone.

The feature will also have its own visual indicator, a “bookmark” icon, to distinguish it from other chats. This will make it easy for users to identify the kept messages. This feature can come handy when saving important information or conversations that a user may want to revisit later, without having to worry about losing them.

The new feature has been released to some beta testers, and WhatsApp plans to release it to more users in the future. The feature is currently available for Android, and it is not clear when it will be available for iOS users.

The addition of the “Kept Messages” feature is a welcome update for users who may find the disappearing messages feature very restrictive. The Kept messages features offers users a greater control over their conversations and allows them to save important messages that they may want to refer to later.

WhatsApp recently also announced new Status updates for Android and iOS users. It includes four important features-private audience selector, voice status, status reactions, status profile rings, and rich link previews on Status.