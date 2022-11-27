WhatsApp is letting some users share contact cards; here’s everything you need to know about the feature

Meta-owned WhatsApp is back again with yet another feature update, so it seems. With over 2 billion users world-wide, this popular messaging app is always working towards enhancing user experience and making it more user-friendly. And this time, the beta version 2.2247.2.0 on Microsoft Store as of now brings updates related to contact cards, wherein users can share it with the recipient which can easily be added in the address book. It is available only to a few beta users right now and is expected to roll out for others very soon.

According to a report shared by WABetaInfo showing some screenshots, which traces new and upcoming Whatsapp updates and features, WhatsApp will also bring tracking of call history within WhatsApp web. The report mentions “Since this app is a beta version, the call history may not immediately be in sync with the one on your mobile device”. This will be end-to-end encrypted and it will be available for both individual and group chats.

A few days ago WhatsApp added an option to create polls within chats which can be found in a separate icon near the chat and now easy sharing and addition of contacts. But the final positioning of this feature on the platform is still not confirmed. As of now, it will likely be in the entry point ‘contacts’ which will appear when a chat is opened.

WhatsApp seems to be adding dynamic range for beta versions and adding it to the stable version as and when fully developed. It will be interesting to see how netizens use this feature and what they have to say about it. Also the usability and durability is something that needs to be assessed by users. Recently, other features like communities, emoji reactions, voice not pausing have reached from beta to stable versions.

