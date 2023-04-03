scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

WhatsApp iOS users may soon be able to delete up to 1 year old messages: Report

WhatsApp’s Disappearing messages in an optional feature that can be turned on or off by users.

Written by Priya Pathak
WhatsApp iOS users may soon be able to delete up to 1 year old messages: Report
WhatsApp iOS users may soon be able to delete up to 1 year old messages: Report

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that would help iOS users set new durations for self-destroying messages. According to WaBetaInfo, the message sharing platform is working on 15 additional durations for disappearing messages. The new feature will be built upon the existing disappearing messages feature that lets set time duration for their messages post which the messages will self-destruct on its own.

According to the report, the update would bring 15 new durations for disappearing messages in addition to the existing time durations of 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. Reportedly, once the update arrives, users will have various options of time durations ranging from 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours, and 1 hour.

WhatsApp users, once they receive the update, will see a “More Durations” option when selecting timer for disappearing messages. With this upcoming feature, iOS users will be able to set different time durations ranging from 1 hour to up to 1 year. This would give users more control over their conversations and help improve privacy of messages for those who want to delete their messages after a certain time period. It would be useful especially for messages that are confidential and require advanced privacy controls.

Also Read

The feature is currently under development but there have been no official reports on it yet. WhatsApp has not released any official information on this so we don’t know when the feature will be available exactly but it could arrive in one of the future updates shortly.

WhatsApp’s Disappearing messages in an optional feature that can be turned on or off by users. When you enable disappearing messages, you can set time duration you’re your messages to disappear ranging from 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after the time they are sent. The most recent selection only controls new messages in the chat. In group chats only admins have control over disappearing messages.

ALSO READ l WhatsApp may soon let you lock chats, hide private photos so someone who borrowed your phone can’t see them

More Stories on
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 17:29 IST

Stock Market