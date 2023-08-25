WhatsApp HD video sharing feature goes live, here’s how to use it

After recently rolling out the support for HD photo sharing, popular chat app WhatsApp has now announced the ability to share HD videos. This means that users will now be able to share videos in high definition, up to 720p. The said feature will roll out Android, iOS and web users of WhatsApp over the coming weeks.

To send an HD video, simply select the video you want to share and tap the “HD” button. The new feature is a welcome addition to WhatsApp, as it will allow users to share high-quality videos with their friends and family. Those receiving the HD video will see a notification that the received video is in HD quality. They can choose to the view the video in standard or HD resolution.

It is important to understand that the HD videos does not mean that your videos will look more life-like. Even with HD option, WhatsApp will still apply come compression to the video to reduce its file size for faster transfer videos speeds. Basically, the original video quality cannot be preserved entirely but the high-quality option does improve the overall video quality compared to the standard option.

WhatsApp by default always uses the standard quality option for videos. To share a video with improved quality, you will have to manually select the high-quality option each time.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg last week announced the roll out of HD photo sharing feature in the app. “Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade,” Zuckerberg announced via his Meta broadcast channel, adding that “Now you can send in HD.”

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.