scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

WhatsApp takes on Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams with new screen sharing feature for video calls

The feature is available for both Android and iOS users, and it can be used to share anything from documents and presentations to photos and videos.

Written by Priya Pathak
Updated:
Zuckerberg announces screen sharing, landscape mode for WhatsApp
You can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen l Image from Reuters

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share their screen during video calls. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users, and it can be used to share anything from documents and presentations to photos and videos.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call. You can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen,” company announced.

How to share screen during video calls on WhatsApp

To use screen sharing, simply start a video call with the person or group you want to share your screen with. Once the call is connected, tap on the “Share” icon and now you can choose to either share a specific app or your entire screen with the people on call.

Also Read

Similar to other popular video calling apps like Zoom or Teams, once you’ve started sharing your screen, the person or group on the other end of the call will be able to see everything that’s happening on your device.

This feature can be handy in many ways like when collaborating on a project, giving a presentation, or just showing someone something on your phone. The screen sharing feature is available now for all WhatsApp users.

Landscape mode support

WhatsApp now also lets you also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone. This provides a more expansive view during video calls compared to traditional portrait mode that we were seeing until now on WhatsApp. With landscape mode, users can now enjoy a broader view of their video call interface, allowing them to see more participants on the screen simultaneously.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 09:46 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS