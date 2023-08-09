Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share their screen during video calls. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users, and it can be used to share anything from documents and presentations to photos and videos.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call. You can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen,” company announced.

How to share screen during video calls on WhatsApp

To use screen sharing, simply start a video call with the person or group you want to share your screen with. Once the call is connected, tap on the “Share” icon and now you can choose to either share a specific app or your entire screen with the people on call.

Similar to other popular video calling apps like Zoom or Teams, once you’ve started sharing your screen, the person or group on the other end of the call will be able to see everything that’s happening on your device.

This feature can be handy in many ways like when collaborating on a project, giving a presentation, or just showing someone something on your phone. The screen sharing feature is available now for all WhatsApp users.

Landscape mode support

WhatsApp now also lets you also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone. This provides a more expansive view during video calls compared to traditional portrait mode that we were seeing until now on WhatsApp. With landscape mode, users can now enjoy a broader view of their video call interface, allowing them to see more participants on the screen simultaneously.

