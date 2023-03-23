WhatsApp for Windows users can now make group voice, video calls with up to 32 people; here’s how

WhatsApp has launched a new app for Windows that loads faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users. The new WhatsApp for Windows lets user access group voice calls with up to 32 people and video calls with up to 8 people, as announced by the popular messaging app on its blog post.

To use this feature, Windows users simply need to update their WhatsApp desktop app to the latest version on Windows, and initiate a group call by clicking on the group call icon located in the top right corner of the screen. They can then select the participants they wish to include in the call and start the conversation. WhatsApp says that it will increase these limits over time so that users can add more people to group calls in the chat app.

WhatsApp on mobile app for Android and iOS users allows user to add up to 32 participants and 8 participants at one time. The new e xpected to enhance the communication experience for Windows users, as it enables them to have group conversations with multiple people at once.

In order to boost its multi-device capabilities, WhatsApp has also announced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets and a new app for Mac desktops which load faster. It is currently in the early stages of beta.

WhatsApp, a day ago, announced new features to give group admins more control over the group chats. There are two new Group-centric features announced- first one gives admins the ability to see all requests in one place so that it is easier to manage who can join the group. The second feature aims to help users keep a tab of all the groups they are part of and avoid repetition of groups. These new features will roll out globally in the coming weeks.