WhatsApp for iPhone gets revamped interface: Details

WhatsApp for iOS in a new update for version 23.13.80 introduces a revamped interface to its users. While the official changelog does not explicitly mention interface changes, WABetaInfo has confirmed that the update is being widely rolled out to users on the stable release.

To recall, the reworked interface was first introduced in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.0.70 update to select beta testers. This update featured a translucent tab bar and navigation bar. With the latest update, it is now rolling out to more iOS users.

The report suggests that users should open any section within the app to see if the translucent effect is activated. If not, then it is recommended to restart the app once to ensure the changes take effect.

The new interface aims to provide a visually appealing and immersive communication experience. In addition to the interface improvements, the official changelog also mentions an updated sticker tray with enhanced navigation and a wider selection of avatar stickers. These additions further enhance the messaging experience for WhatsApp users on iOS.

iPhone users can update their WhatsApp app to version 23.13.80, which is available for download from the App Store.

