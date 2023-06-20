WhatsApp finally lets you “silence” incoming calls from unknown numbers with new privacy feature update

WhatsApp has finally brought a solution to those annoying and pesky calls we get from unknown callers. The chat company, under its latest privacy-focused efforts, has announced two new updates – silence unknown callers and privacy checkup with the former enabling the app to silence calls from unknown callers or spammers.

The new feature is available to all users on the latest version of the app. WhatsApp says that this feature is designed to give users a more efficient control over their privacy when communicating using the app. It automatically screens out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people and silences them. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.

To silence calls from unknown numbers, open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Privacy > Calls. Toggle on the Silence Unknown Calls setting. Once this setting is enabled, calls from numbers that are not saved in your contacts will be silenced. The calls will still appear in your call log, but they will not ring or make any sound.

This feature is a welcome addition to WhatsApp, as it can help to reduce the number of spam calls that users receive. Spam calls are a major nuisance, and they can be difficult to block at times. This new feature makes it easy to silence calls from unknown numbers.

In addition to the new silence calls feature, WhatsApp has also announced privacy checkup- an update that informs everyone about the options of protection on WhatsApp. The feature guides you through important privacy settings to help you choose the right level of protection, all kept together in one place. Selecting ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings will take you through multiple privacy layers that are in place for security of your messages, calls, and personal information.