WhatsApp feature update may soon allow users to report suspicious status updates: Details

A new feature is being worked on WhatsApp reportedly that will allow users to report any suspicious status update using their laptop or PC via the Desktop app. The meta-owned instant messaging service is testing this new feature for the future updates on its Desktop app. As of now the platform offers the ability to report spam, fake or suspicious messages directly to the company to stop the spread of any malicious content. But with the introduction of this upcoming feature, WhatsApp will become more secure and user-oriented.

It was reported by WABetaInfo. It was mentioned that if the Terms of Service are found to be violated then reports can be sent in and it will be looked into. The report also suggests that users will be able to flag a status directly from a new menu in the status section that will have the option to report a status update. After the status is reported, it will be sent forward to WhatsApp for checking.

This will be end-to-end encrypted just like messages, media, voice notes, location sharing and status updates are. This means that it will not be possible for others to access it and know about it. It is currently in the early stage of development and is available for Desktop beta and might be released sometime later when it is fully updated. It is expected to roll out for Android and iOS in the near future. But there is no confirmation regarding the same.

It was also noticed that WhatsApp for Desktop is also working on other fresh features that will help to multiply the privacy and security layers for users. As of now WhatsApp is just working on Android and iOS updates of providing password enabled access to the application. It is soon expected to be available for Desktop.

