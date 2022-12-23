WhatsApp fake news alert: Ministry of Health flags misleading COVID 19 message being circulated on app

A fake message is being circulated all over WhatsApp in the light of rise in Covid cases in China and other countries. Seeing this the Ministry of Health has passed an alert regarding the same in India. The WhatsApp message is claiming that the XBB subvarient of Omicron has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant. It also says that the symptoms are different in comparison to the other subvarients. The government has informed that this message is misleading and people should not believe it or forward it to other people.

This is what the WhatsApp message says,

“Everyone is advised to wear a mask because the new variant of the COVID-Omicron XBB coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly. The symptoms of the new virus COVID-Omicron XBB are the following:

There is no cough. There is no fever.

There will only be a limited number of these others:

Joint pain. Headache. Pain in the neck. Upper back pain. Pneumonia. There is usually no appetite.

COVID-Omicron XBB is 5 times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate than it.

It takes less time for the condition to reach extreme severity and sometimes there are no obvious symptoms.

Let’s be more careful!

This strain of the virus is not found in the nasopharyngeal region and directly affects the lungs for a relatively short period of time. Several patients diagnosed with Covid-Omicron XBB were classified as afebrile and pain-free, but X-rays showed mild chest pneumonia Nasal swab tests are often negative for Covid-Omicron XBB, and cases of false negative nasopharyngeal bests are increasing

This means that the virus can spread in the community and directly infect the lungs, causing viral pneumonia, which in tum causes acute respiratory distress.

This explains why the Covid-Omicron XBB has become something very contagious, highly virulent and lethal Caution, avoid crowded places, keep a distance of 1.5 m even in open spaces, wear a double-layer mask, wear a suitable mask, wash hands frequently, even if everyone is asymptomatic (no coughing or sneezing).

This wave of Covid-Omicron XBB is deadlier than the first wave of Covid-19. So we have to be very careful and take several reinforced precautions against the coronavirus,

Maintain vigilant communication with your friends and family. Do not keep this information to yourself, share it with other family members and friends.”

