WhatsApp confirms picture-in-picture mode coming to iPhones in 2023; testing underway

Well-known messaging app, WhatsApp has confirmed via a blog post that the company is testing a picture-in-picture feature for iPhones.

With the help of this feature, users will be able to multitask while on the call. All of this will be possible with the help of an in-call video screen which will easily get minimised and allow users to open another application, as stated by the company.

The company’s blog post has not mentioned if the upcoming feature will be for individual group calls or group video calls.

That being said, WhatsApp development tracker, WABetaInfo recently shared a report which had a screenshot of the upcoming feature, the report stated that the feature will work in a similar manner as to how other videos from apps like YouTube and Facebook work.

All Apple iPhone users can recall that the video call appears on a small screen which can be placed anywhere which also enables users to use other apps on Apple devices.

Once the work is done behind, users have the option to go back to the video call screen by tapping on the video call screen.

The report by WABetaInfo also mentions that since the upcoming feature uses official iOS APIs, users will also be able to temporarily hide the video call view. It is expected that this feature will only be compatible with iOS 16, while there is no word if the feature will work on iOS 15.

iPhone users will soon be able to use this feature by 2023. However, the Meta-owned messaging platform has not pointed out any specific timeline as to when the feature will come out.

Currently, this feature is in the beta testing phase and is available for WhatsApp for the beta with iOS 22.24.0.79 build. In order to be a part of it users are supposed to be a part of WhatsApp’s beta program for iOS via Testflight to use it.

