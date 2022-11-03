WhatsApp Communities launched for everyone, here’s what this feature does

WhatsApp today announced the global launch of its much-awaited Communities feature. The chat company, via its official blog post, informed the roll out of Communities on WhatsApp globally starting today and it will be available to everyone over the next few months.

WhatsApp has been working on Communities feature from last one year and the feature was made available to select beta users in August this year. The company is now finally done with the beta trial of the feature and is now rolling it to all WhatsApp users including both beta and non-beta subscribers.

Communities is a new feature that will offer a group admin better control over the groups. Much like the Facebook Communities, WhatsApp Communities will offer a place for people with similar interest to chat and interact. With Communities, admin can create small concentrated groups under one big umbrella group.

According to WhatsApp, Communities will allow people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. It says that people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them.

Communities contain new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included.

WhatsApp feels that Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs.

Alongside this, WhatsApp is also several improvements to how groups work on WhatsApp, whether or not they are part of a Community. “We think these will help people share in new ways and reduce overload in larger chats. These features are rolling out in the coming weeks so people can start trying them out even before Communities are ready.”