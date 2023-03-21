WhatsApp communities get new name, icon relocated to chat header: Report

WhatsApp has made some changes to its Communities group. The latest changes aim at making the feature more user-friendly across both Android and iOS platforms. According to WaBetaInfo, these changes are related to the interface of Communities group.

According to the report, the new changes are currently rolling out to the beta testers of the app on iOS and Android users who install the latest updates of the app.

Coming to what are these changes, WhatsApp has renamed the announcement group to “Home” on Android and “Updates” on iOS. Furthermore, the chat app has relocated the community icon from the bottom bar to the chat header in order to maintain a chat consistency. The update also brings a better bug-free experience to community admins.

WhatsApp launched the Communities groups in November last year. It offers a better control to admins over the groups. Similar to Facebook Communities, WhatsApp Communities are groups with people of similar interests and likes. Admins can create small concentrated groups under one big umbrella.

WhatsApp says that Communities allow people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. It says that people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organise smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. It contain new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included.

WhatsApp on iPhone recently also started receiving the ability to extract text from the image. For images that have text on them, WhatsApp using this feature can detect the text and copy it from the image. The feature currently is available only on iOS 16 as WhatsApp uses iOS 16 APIs to detect text within images. Also, the feature is not compatible with view once images for privacy reasons.