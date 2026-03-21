Backing up your WhatsApp chats is important because it helps you save messages, photos, and videos. If you change your phone or delete the app, you can easily get your data back. WhatsApp lets you store this data on Google Drive using your Google Account.

Why should one back up chats?

A backup keeps your chats safe from getting lost. It also makes it easy to move your data to a new phone. To use this feature, you need a Google Account and enough storage space on Google Drive.

How to set up recurring backups?

Step 1: Click Other options (three vertical dots) Tap Settings, then click chats.

Step 2: Tap Chat Backup > Back up to Google

Account.

Step 3: Choose a schedule other than “Never” or “Only when I tap ‘Back up.'”

Step 4: Select the Google account you want to back up your chats to.

Step 5: If your Google Account isn’t connected, tap Add account when prompted and enter your login information.

Step 6: To back up, tap Back up using mobile data and select the network you want to use.

WhatsApp also allows you to change your Google Account anytime if needed.

How to change your Google account associated with a backup?

Step 1: Click on “Other options” (three vertical dots). Tap Settings, then Chats, then Chat backup, then Google Account.

Step 2: Tap Add an account to add your Google Account.

Step 3: Follow the on-screen instructions to sign in to your Google Account.

Step 4: Tap Backup and choose a time to back up your chats to the new Google Account.

Important Things to Remember

Make sure you have a stable internet connection and enough storage on Google Drive. Also, your backup is linked to your phone number and Google Account, so you’ll need both to restore your chats.

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called parent-managed accounts to make the platform safer for children. The feature is mainly designed for users under 13 years old and allows parents to supervise how their children use the messaging app. With this update, children can stay connected with friends and family while parents maintain control over important settings.