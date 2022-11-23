WhatsApp chat helpline for desktop in the works to notify users of new announcements, features, and more

WhatsApp is always onto something. Now, the company is reportedly working on something new which will allow users to chat with WhatsApp under WhatsApp Desktop beta. This development was found under the WhatsApp desktop beta for iOS 22.20.0.71 update.

Looking at the screenshot, it can be seen that the company is reportedly planning to introduce a verified chat option where users will be able to chat with WhatsApp. Users will also be able to get tips, see announcements, and get to know about the latest features.

Just like always, the company claims that the official WhatsApp conversation will be end-to-end encrypted, due to which no one will be able to reach or see the messages. Users will also be able to mute or block this chat.

Currently, this feature is under development, and it is not yet confirmed when the feature will roll out for beta testers.

Other than this feature, the company has rolled out a tab for call history within this app sidebar for some users. This feature has also started rolling out to some Windows users who had signed up for the beta testing program.

The company is also expected to have its own separate video mode for its camera. Using this feature, users will be able to record videos without the need to hold the camera shutter button for too long.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also planning to bring a screen lock feature to the desktop version. This feature was already introduced for both iOS and Android users a while back. For all those who don’t know, this feature will be an additional layer of security for all chats, especially in cases when the smartphone will be left unattended.

