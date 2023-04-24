WhatsApp channels reportedly in works, to allow Instagram-like broadcast to select users privately

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Facebook, is currently developing a new feature called “Channels” that will allow users to broadcast messages to multiple recipients simultaneously. This feature will be similar to the broadcast lists feature already available on the app, but with more enhanced functionalities. It is currently being tested for iOS users. The feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.8.0.75 update on the TestFlight app.

According to WaBetaInfo report, WhatsApp has renamed the long-rumoured feature called Newsletters to Channels. It will serve as a “one-to-many tool for broadcasting information.” Similar to the Instagram Channels which was recently announced, WhatsApp Channels will let users choose who they want to hear from and receive updates from them.

WhatsApp Channels will reportedly appear under a new Update tab that replaces Status on the home screen of the app. The Channels section will show the list of broadcasters that you have subscribed to.

Being a one-to many tool, Channels does not offer end-to-end encryption. However, your privacy is taken care in other ways like nobody, not even those in your contact list can see the list of broadcasters you follow. Channel is a private tool as the user information and the phone number is always hidden.

As per the report, Channels will support handles just like how we see in Instagram. This will let users easily search for a specific WhatsApp channel by simply entering its username within WhatsApp. The feature is likely to be useful for businesses that want to communicate with their customers or employees in a more efficient and organised manner. The “Channels” feature is still in development, and it is not yet clear when it will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users.