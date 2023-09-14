WhatsApp Channels launched in India: How to use, everything to know

WhatsApp Channels in India: Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg has announced the roll out of WhatsApp Channels in more than 150 countries including India. The popular messaging app has received Channels- a one-way broadcasting tool that allows users to send messages to a large audience. It was announced by him on his WhatsApp channel.

“Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I’m starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world,” he wrote.

The company describes Channels as a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organisations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp.

As part of the promotion of the feature, WhatsApp has collaborated with various Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Vijay Devarakonda and Diljit Dosanjh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has also launched the channel for Indian Cricket Team on WhatsApp.

ALSO READ l WhatsApp multi account feature rolling out to more users now: What is it, how will it help and more

Channels is aimed at providing users with the most private broadcast service possible. These are distinct from regular chats offering enhanced privacy by keeping your choice of followed channels hidden from other followers.

How to use WhatsApp Channels

Channels can be accessed via a new tab called “Updates,” joining the Status tab for users to stay updated with the channels they choose to follow. As WhatsApp prepares to roll out Channels on a global scale, they introduce several key updates:

Enhanced Directory: Users will now have the ability to discover and follow channels that are automatically filtered based on their country. Additionally, users can explore channels that are new, highly active, or popular, as indicated by the number of followers.

Reactions: This feature allows users to express yourselves through emojis as a form of feedback. individual reactions will remain private, undisclosed to fellow followers.

Editing: In the near future, channel admins will gain the ability to edit their Updates for up to 30 days, after which WhatsApp will automatically delete them from their servers.

Forwarding: When users forward an Update to chats or groups, it will now include a link back to the original channel.

WhatsApp Channels will roll out globally over the next few weeks.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.